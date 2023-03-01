“The feedback and recognition have gone a long way in adding to our credentials”

Two past Broker of the Year award winners, Tony Venning and Kim Gilbert share their experiences about winning this prestigious award.

With over 20 years’ experience in Australia and internationally, Tony Venning took out the 2021 QBE-Sponsored Broker of the Year award, describing it as the most prestigious honour in the industry. After establishing Crucial Insurance in Queensland in 2013, Tony said the nomination was a great way to reflect how his business was ‘punching above its weight’.

“We have a team of seven, with a base on the Sunshine Coast, but have clients across Australia, including listed companies. Being such a small team, it was a massive commitment to go through the process. Two of us did it – our account manager Alishia Oliver also won the Queensland Young Broker award. The feedback and recognition has gone a long way in adding to our credentials when we compete against larger brokers.”

The founder of Zenith Insurance Services in WA, Kim Gilbert, said his 2018 Broker of the Year award reflects his long held belief of helping everyone connected with his business to push their horizons. “If you ‘talk the talk’ you need to ‘walk the walk’. This is a very rewarding process because through the participation, it really benefited my staff. It made us reflect on what we’ve achieved and where we want to go. I was able to demonstrate that it doesn’t matter where you start in life, it’s the journey. I think the award was a validation of what we’ve always tried to do with our people and that’s foster their own development – with a focus on commonsense and communication skills that will always steer you right in the broking profession.

“I think senior people in broking have a responsibility to promote our industry and encourage people to reach the highest standards. To do that, we need to lead by example and that’s why I got involved in the awards. They also offer the ability to network with industry people and learn other perspectives.”

The winner of the 2023 Broker of the Year Award is selected from five finalists who are chosen as the Broker of the Year in their state/territory: NSW/ACT; Vic/TAS; SA/NT; WA and QLD and will be announced at the NIBA Convention in October.

The five state winners will participate in a national selection process and be awarded a prize valued up to $4,000:

A personalised professional development package with The Langley Group valued at $1,500*

A pre-paid MasterCard gift card valued at $500

1 x NIBA Convention pass + Convention Gala Dinner ticket – 8-10 October 2023 on the Gold Coast

Return flights from your nearest capital city to the Gold Coast and accommodation x 2 nights to attend the NIBA Convention.

The winner of the national Broker of the Year Award, announced at the NIBA Convention, is selected from the five state winners and will receive a travel experience of your choice valued at $10,000.

If you are a part of the insurance industry in any capacity and know a broker who is doing a wonderful job looking after the needs of their clients, you are invited to nominate them for the 2023 Broker of the Year award at niba.com.au/awards. It takes just five minutes.

*The personalised professional development packages will be crafted in consultation with each winner and may include a selection of one-on-one coaching sessions, strengths profiles, workshops, and/or online learning packages.