Memorial service details for Warren Saunders

A memorial service to celebrate the life of a former NIBA member, Warren Saunders will be held on Thursday 9 March. 

Written on 8 March, 2023
Wendy Martin

Warren founded Warren Saunders Insurance Brokers in NSW in 1961 and retired from the brokerage about 15 years ago. Warren was a strong NIBA supporter and regularly gave back to the industry. 

The service will be held at 11:30am at St Declan’s Catholic Church, Penshurst. Due to his popularity, his family have requested that it would be best for members to attend the streamed service via this  link.   

Family and friends are also invited to Club Central, 2 Crofts Avenue, Hurstville, where the service will be streamed in full.  

Any members intending to send flowers are encouraged to instead donate to Calvary Health Care Kogarah, via this  link.  

Rest in peace Warren. 

