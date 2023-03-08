Memorial service details for Warren Saunders

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's Summit or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
October will see the 2023 NIBA Convention take place at The Star on Queensland’s Gold Coast.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of a former NIBA member, Warren Saunders will be held on Thursday 9 March.
Warren founded Warren Saunders Insurance Brokers in NSW in 1961 and retired from the brokerage about 15 years ago. Warren was a strong NIBA supporter and regularly gave back to the industry.
The service will be held at 11:30am at St Declan’s Catholic Church, Penshurst. Due to his popularity, his family have requested that it would be best for members to attend the streamed service via this link.
Family and friends are also invited to Club Central, 2 Crofts Avenue, Hurstville, where the service will be streamed in full.
Any members intending to send flowers are encouraged to instead donate to Calvary Health Care Kogarah, via this link.
Rest in peace Warren.
NIBA President Gary Okely, NIBA Past President Dianne Phelan and NIBA CEO Philip Kewin recently attended the annual meeting of the World Federation of Insurance Intermediaries (WFII) to discuss challenges facing insurance brokers in Australia and globally.
Two past Broker of the Year award winners, Tony Venning and Kim Gilbert share their experiences about winning this prestigious award. Nominations close on 22 March 2023.
The 2023 Vero SME Insurance Index report has revealed that 47% of businesses surveyed are making changes to their business insurance as a result of economic concerns. See the report and webinar for details.
NIBA Board Directors share their thoughts on the insurance broking profession 'cracking the code' on gender equality.