The NIBA team will be at the 2023 Steadfast Convention 

NIBA is preparing to head off to Perth to join members at the 2023 Steadfast Convention. With events well and truly back on the table, we are excited to have an opportunity to engage with our members and share some exciting new initiatives.

NIBA CEO Philip Kewin will be joining an industry panel on Monday 27 March to discuss broking’s big issues, including emerging market trends, regulatory reform, and the future of the broking industry. Phil will be joined by an experienced NIBA delegation including Tony May, National Sales Manager, Peta Kirby, Events Manager and Allyssa Hextell, Policy & Research Manager to assist members with their enquiries.

2023 is already shaping up to be one of NIBA’s busiest years with a full program of events scheduled and a range of exciting initiatives tailored just for members. With a jam-packed schedule of exclusive educational and networking events already planned for the 2023 calendar year, there is sure to be something to interest everyone. NIBA Convention will be returning to the Gold Coast with a thought-provoking line-up of speakers and topics as well as opportunities to develop long-lasting connections within the broader intermediated general insurance industry.

With the 2022 Insurance Brokers Code of Practice now in effect, NIBA will also have someone on hand to help answer all your Code implementation queries or help build best practice into your business.

We have a number of great activities available at the NIBA stand across both days including the opportunity to win a full delegate pass to the 2023 NIBA Convention to be held on 8-10 October. We encourage all members to visit us at the NIBA stand and find out more about the benefits of NIBA membership and the work we carry out on behalf of insurance brokers.