Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

“One of the things I like about the award is that you’re nominated by your peers.”

Two past Broker of the Year award winners, Tony Venning and Kim Gilbert share their experiences about winning this prestigious award. Nominations close on 22 March 2023.

Written on 15 March, 2023
Wendy Martin

When John Mutton won the NIBA Broker of the Year award in 2014, it reflected decades of experience in both broking and underwriting, and his commitment to professional development, having put himself through degrees in commercial law, insurance and risk management.   

Beyond the respect the awards generate among peers, John says the awards provide a motivator that helps the industry strive for continual improvement. “I think any opportunity we can take to raise the bar also leads to better collaboration in developing young talent and attracting more mature age people who may have never considered working in the industry before. One of the things I like about the award is that you are nominated by peers and the winners are awarded by your peers. While we operate in a very competitive environment, this is one area where we collaborate well as a collective under NIBA’s leadership.”  

Gold Coast-based Dale Hansen, the 2016 Broker of the Year award winner and Chief Executive of Austbrokers Coast to Coast says the win gave him a vehicle to further the cause of insurance brokers as a profession.   

“We put the world back together when things go wrong. It’s demanding, stressful, rewarding and fulfilling, but not enough people know the amazing things we do. My career has taken me all over the world, doing something I love, and we have to get that message out, so we don’t have to fall in line behind accountancy, actuarial, law and the like.”  

The winner of the 2023 Broker of the Year Award is selected from five finalists who are chosen as the Broker of the Year in their state/territory: NSW/ACT; Vic/TAS; SA/NT; WA and QLD and will be announced at the NIBA Convention in October.     

The five state winners will participate in a national selection process and be awarded a prize valued up to $4,000:    

  • A personalised professional development package with The Langley Group valued at $1,500*    
  • A pre-paid MasterCard gift card valued at $500   
  • 1 x NIBA Convention pass + Convention Gala Dinner ticket – 8-10 October 2023 on the Gold Coast 
  • Return flights from your nearest capital city to the Gold Coast and accommodation x 2 nights to attend the NIBA Convention. 

The winner of the national Broker of the Year Award, announced at the NIBA Convention, is selected from the five state winners and will receive a travel experience of your choice valued at $10,000.    

If you are a part of the insurance industry in any capacity and know a broker who is doing a wonderful job looking after the needs of their clients, you are invited to nominate them for the 2023 Broker of the Year award at niba.com.au/awards. It takes just five minutes.    

*The personalised professional development packages will be crafted in consultation with each winner and may include a selection of one-on-one coaching sessions, strengths profiles, workshops, and/or online learning packages.    

Related Articles

News
/
15 March, 2023
Global regulatory changes a key topic at WFII

NIBA President Gary Okely, NIBA Past President Dianne Phelan and NIBA CEO Philip Kewin recently attended the annual meeting of the World Federation of Insurance Intermediaries (WFII) to discuss challenges facing insurance brokers in Australia and globally. 

Wendy Martin
News
/
15 March, 2023
Economic concerns influence business insurance decisions for SMEs

The 2023 Vero SME Insurance Index report has revealed that 47% of businesses surveyed are making changes to their business insurance as a result of economic concerns. See the report and webinar for details. 

Wendy Martin
News
/
8 March, 2023
Flexibility and equal pay are the keys for insurance to ‘crack the code’ on gender equality

NIBA Board Directors share their thoughts on the insurance broking profession 'cracking the code' on gender equality.

Wendy Martin
News
/
8 March, 2023
International Women’s Day 2023 – insurance spotlight

NIBA asked some members about how gender equality has changed in the profession over recent years – and what still needs to happen.

Wendy Martin