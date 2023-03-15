“One of the things I like about the award is that you’re nominated by your peers.”

When John Mutton won the NIBA Broker of the Year award in 2014, it reflected decades of experience in both broking and underwriting, and his commitment to professional development, having put himself through degrees in commercial law, insurance and risk management.

Beyond the respect the awards generate among peers, John says the awards provide a motivator that helps the industry strive for continual improvement. “I think any opportunity we can take to raise the bar also leads to better collaboration in developing young talent and attracting more mature age people who may have never considered working in the industry before. One of the things I like about the award is that you are nominated by peers and the winners are awarded by your peers. While we operate in a very competitive environment, this is one area where we collaborate well as a collective under NIBA’s leadership.”

Gold Coast-based Dale Hansen, the 2016 Broker of the Year award winner and Chief Executive of Austbrokers Coast to Coast says the win gave him a vehicle to further the cause of insurance brokers as a profession.

“We put the world back together when things go wrong. It’s demanding, stressful, rewarding and fulfilling, but not enough people know the amazing things we do. My career has taken me all over the world, doing something I love, and we have to get that message out, so we don’t have to fall in line behind accountancy, actuarial, law and the like.”

The winner of the 2023 Broker of the Year Award is selected from five finalists who are chosen as the Broker of the Year in their state/territory: NSW/ACT; Vic/TAS; SA/NT; WA and QLD and will be announced at the NIBA Convention in October.

The five state winners will participate in a national selection process and be awarded a prize valued up to $4,000:

A personalised professional development package with The Langley Group valued at $1,500*

A pre-paid MasterCard gift card valued at $500

1 x NIBA Convention pass + Convention Gala Dinner ticket – 8-10 October 2023 on the Gold Coast

Return flights from your nearest capital city to the Gold Coast and accommodation x 2 nights to attend the NIBA Convention.

The winner of the national Broker of the Year Award, announced at the NIBA Convention, is selected from the five state winners and will receive a travel experience of your choice valued at $10,000.

If you are a part of the insurance industry in any capacity and know a broker who is doing a wonderful job looking after the needs of their clients, you are invited to nominate them for the 2023 Broker of the Year award at niba.com.au/awards. It takes just five minutes.

*The personalised professional development packages will be crafted in consultation with each winner and may include a selection of one-on-one coaching sessions, strengths profiles, workshops, and/or online learning packages.