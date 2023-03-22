Memberships
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

ICA seeks 10-year rolling disaster resilience funding program

ICA has requested that the Federal Government continue funding its Disaster Ready Fund (DRF) past the five-year budgeted commitment to 10 years to better protect communities from the impact of extreme weather conditions.

Written on 22 March, 2023
Wendy Martin

ICA has requested that funding for the Disaster Ready Fund (DRF) be extended past the five-year budgeted commitment to a 10-year rolling program to better protect communities from the impact of extreme weather conditions. 

The ICA welcomed the establishment of the DRF in the October budget. The DRF provides up to $200 million annually to be invested in disaster mitigation for five years from next financial year.   

However, given the impacts of recent extreme weather events and the ongoing threat of climate change, the ICA is calling for this funding to be extended to a 10-year rolling program.  

An ongoing DRF would ensure that Australians receive the benefits of resilience and mitigation investment for years to come and allow governments and communities to plan for long-term projects that put downward pressure on insurance premiums.  

To ensure the funding does not fall short in real terms because of rising inflation, the ICA is also calling on the Government to index DRF funding. A 10-year indexed program would cost the budget about $2.5 billion over the medium term, $1 billion less than the cost of disaster recovery payments and allowances in 2022 alone.   

Further details are available on the ICA website, www.insurancecouncil.com.au

Related Articles

News
/
22 March, 2023
Nominations for the 2023 Broker of the Year close today 

Sally Coulton, 2022 QBE-sponsored Broker of the Year award winner shares her experience about winning this prestigious award and why you should nominate an outstanding broker today. 

Wendy Martin
News
/
22 March, 2023
Disaster funding available following NSW bushfires

Disaster assistance is now available for councils and residents in Bathurst, Bogan, Brewarrina, Coonamble, Dubbo, Mid-Western, Walgett and Warren following severe bushfires earlier this month.

Wendy Martin
News
/
15 March, 2023
Global regulatory changes a key topic at WFII

NIBA President Gary Okely, NIBA Past President Dianne Phelan and NIBA CEO Philip Kewin recently attended the annual meeting of the World Federation of Insurance Intermediaries (WFII) to discuss challenges facing insurance brokers in Australia and globally. 

Wendy Martin
News
/
15 March, 2023
“One of the things I like about the award is that you’re nominated by your peers.”

Two past Broker of the Year award winners, Tony Venning and Kim Gilbert share their experiences about winning this prestigious award. Nominations close on 22 March 2023.

Wendy Martin