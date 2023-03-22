Nominations for the 2023 Broker of the Year close today 

“I was so appreciative to have received the award and it was a rewarding process for me to reflect on my career to date and acknowledge the wonderful journey I have had so far”, said Sally Coulton, winner of the Queensland and national 2022 QBE sponsored Broker of the Year award.

“I have been very fortunate to have received opportunities in my career to deal with a range of clients, which I have loved engaging with and developing partnerships. Our most important role as brokers is to provide a high level of service and advice to our client always acting with integrity and I am very appreciative of the recognition the award provided for my part in this”, she added.

“Winning the 2022 QBE-sponsored Broker of the Year award has also helped build my confidence to consider opportunities for my own career development which is rewarding. Winning the award has certainly boosted my profile in the industry, especially on social media! I have had the opportunity to respond to questions for industry publications and to speak at an insurer’s training event.”

“We need strong role models in our industry and therefore I recommend that you nominate brokers who you feel should be considered for this award. The high calibre of the nominees showcases the talent we have in the industry which is important to not only attract new talent but also motivates and inspire brokers already in the industry showing them the careers they can aspire to.

“For the nominees themselves the award process is a development opportunity even if they are not the winner, it is such a valuable experience to go through. Obtaining testimonials from both clients and underwriters as a part of the process is a humbling experience that shows recognition of the participants hard work and service in the industry”, Coulton added.

The winner of the 2023 Broker of the Year Award is selected from five finalists who are chosen as the Broker of the Year in their state/territory: NSW/ACT; Vic/TAS; SA/NT; WA and QLD and will be announced at the NIBA Convention in October.

The five state winners will participate in a national selection process and be awarded a prize valued up to $4,000:

A personalised professional development package with The Langley Group valued at $1,500*

A pre-paid MasterCard gift card valued at $500

1 x NIBA Convention pass + Convention Gala Dinner ticket – 8-10 October 2023 on the Gold Coast

Return flights from your nearest capital city to the Gold Coast and accommodation x 2 nights to attend the NIBA Convention.

The winner of the national Broker of the Year Award, announced at the NIBA Convention, is selected from the five state winners and will receive a travel experience of your choice valued at $10,000.

If you are a part of the insurance industry in any capacity and know a broker who is doing a wonderful job looking after the needs of their clients, you are invited to nominate them for the 2023 Broker of the Year award at niba.com.au/awards. It takes just five minutes.

*The personalised professional development packages will be crafted in consultation with each winner and may include a selection of one-on-one coaching sessions, strengths profiles, workshops, and/or online learning packages.