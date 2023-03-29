Cyclone Reinsurance Pool inquiry report released

The Federal Government has released its first report into the Inquiry into the Cyclone Reinsurance Pool.
The report comes after the Hon Stephen Jones MP, Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services referred an inquiry into the operation and implementation of the Cyclone Reinsurance Pool to the Joint Select Committee on Northern Australia in October 2022.
The Joint Select Committee on Northern Australia is responsible for the scrutiny and oversight of the work of executive government related to Northern Australia.
The Committee’s interest in conducting an inquiry into the pool arose because of concerns about:
The report has outlines seven main recommendations:
Recommendation 1: 4.16 The Committee recommends that the Australian Government ensure that future releases of modelling are provided well in advance of key dates in the ongoing roll-out of the Cyclone Reinsurance Pool.
Recommendation 2: 4.28 The Committee recommends that the Australian Government review:
the impact of the 48-hour clause on the cost of insurance premiums for Northern Australians, and the availability of insurance in the region as part of the built-in review in 2025, and adjust this clause if necessary.
Recommendation 3: 4.33 The Committee recommends that the Australian Government direct the Australia Competition and Consumer Commission to monitor the cyclone insurance markets in Northern Australia, and report on:
Recommendation 4: 4.36 The Committee recommends that the Australian Government announce a position on the inclusion of marine insurance in the Cyclone Reinsurance Pool.
Recommendation 5: 4.42 The Committee recommends that the Australian Government facilitate a coordinated approach to land use planning, building codes, mitigation and disaster resilience that includes the National Emergency Management Agency and other levels of government.
Recommendation 6: 4.44 The Committee recommends that the Australian Government’s 2025 review of the Cyclone Reinsurance Pool consider:
Recommendation 7: 4.53 The committee recommends that future reviews of the Cyclone Reinsurance Pool consider the sum insured limit under the business property policy.
A copy of the report is available at Inquiry into the Cyclone Reinsurance Pool – Parliament of Australia (aph.gov.au)