NIBA welcomes new NSW Labor Government

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's Summit or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
October will see the 2023 NIBA Convention take place at The Star on Queensland’s Gold Coast.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
NIBA welcomes the new Minns Labor Government and congratulates them on the NSW election win.
NIBA looks forward to continuing to work with the NSW Government to remove the Emergency Services Levy (ESL) from insurance premiums and look at alternative solutions for funding.
As many members would know, the ESL is a tax applied to insurance, adding about 18 per cent to home insurance premiums and up to 40 per cent to business premiums in the State.
Removing the ESL from insurance would result in a drop in premiums, reducing cost of living pressures on NSW families.
Given the growing impact of extreme weather events across the State, the urgency of removing the ESL is paramount.
During the election campaign, the Insurance Council of Australian (ICA) released ‘A Stronger NSW’, which outlined nine policy recommendations for the next NSW Government to put downward pressure on the cost of insurance.
The report called on the NSW Government to find a fairer way to fund emergency services and bring NSW in line with every other mainland state and territories in Australia.
NIBA will keep members updated on the ESL.
The Federal Government has released its first report into the Inquiry into the Cyclone Reinsurance Pool.
AFCA has opened consultation on proposed changes to the rules that govern its work helping consumers and financial firms to resolve complaints.
Sally Coulton, 2022 QBE-sponsored Broker of the Year award winner shares her experience about winning this prestigious award and why you should nominate an outstanding broker today.
Disaster assistance is now available for councils and residents in Bathurst, Bogan, Brewarrina, Coonamble, Dubbo, Mid-Western, Walgett and Warren following severe bushfires earlier this month.