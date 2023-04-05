Memberships
APRA releases its latest bi-annual intermediated general insurance statistics

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority has released its Intermediated General Insurance Performance Statistics from June to December 2022.

Written on 5 April, 2023
Virat Nehru

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority has released its Bi-annual Intermediated General Insurance Performance Statistics until the year ending December 2022. 

The Intermediated General Insurance Statistics provide insights about the industry relating to business placed by intermediaries. Included statistics also shed valuable insight on business placed with unauthorised foreign insurers (UFIs), which is then further segmented by region, exemption type, atypical risk class and customised reason. 

The information released by APRA covers two sets of data. Firstly, aggregate data on all insurance contracts with APRA-authorised general insurers, Lloyd’s underwriters and UFIs. And secondly, any additional detailed information about individual risks placed with UFIs (either directly or via foreign intermediaries). 

Business by intermediaries and authorised insurers 
           
   Dec 2020  Jun 2021  Dec 2021  Jun 2022  Dec 2022 
           
  Intermediated general insurance business 
           
Total premium invoiced in the period
of which: 		 15,141  14,124  17,169  16,600  18,501 
Business placed with APRA-authorised general insurers ($m)  12,088  11,689  13,646  13,735  14,617 
Business placed with Lloyd’s underwriters ($m)  1,995  1,642  2,330  1,805  2,418 
Business placed with unauthorised foreign insurers ($m)  1,058  793  1,193  1,059  1,466 

 

This bi-annual report was introduced to enable policymakers to monitor insurance business flowing offshore to UFIs. UFIs are foreign domiciled insurers permitted to conduct their insurance business in Australia under limited exemption arrangements and are not regulated by APRA or required to comply with APRA’s general insurance prudential requirements.  

You can read the bi-annual statistics in more detail at APRA’s website at: Intermediated General Insurance Statistics. 

