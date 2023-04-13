Getting more social in 2023

The digital world continues to develop at a blistering pace. A difference from previous years, especially in certain States, is the resurgence of ‘in real life’ meetings and events. This hasn’t altered the continual development of digital technologies but adds more opportunities for brokers to communicate with clients and prospects.

So, whether now is the time to finally give your social profiles a boost, or you’ve been producing consistent content but in need of some inspiration, here are five tips to help you kick goals for the rest of the year.

How are your basics?

Are you focusing on the right channels, e.g., LinkedIn for specific industries and larger organisations or Facebook and Instagram for smaller, family businesses in specific geographical areas. Do you have a good size following? If not, focus on growing one and make sure your profile is up to date and something you are proud of.

2. Your offline (aka real life) activities are great for engaging people in social media

Brokers are well known for being active members of their local communities in so many ways. Promoting these, and importantly tagging people in your posts, will greatly extend the reach of your activities.

3. Take advantage of time-saving software

Services like Hootsuite or Buffer can help you schedule social posts across multiple platforms, making posting easier, quicker and more centralised. Just watch out for some posting software’s abilities to post to LinkedIn (and tag people in posts).

Feeling adventurous?

Give ChatGPT or other AI products a go. Their content may not be perfect but even just getting them to suggest a topic list for blog posts can help you boost the number of useful posts you publish.

The bottom line is still the bottom line

Don’t forget to measure what you do and invest your resources in the most effective places – this won’t be just digital. All marketing, in fact all business activities, should help your business progress and develop. While it can be tempting to think social media activities have failed if you’ve not sold a policy after a couple of posts, remember it is a long ball game and is an investment in your brand and profile.

Lastly, social media can be overwhelming, especially when you have a mountain of other business tasks to deal with. Investing some time and resources in a manageable action plan, that is integrated with your broader online and offline activity will make activity more effective and make your life easier too.