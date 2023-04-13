NIBA welcomes new Director

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA welcomes Ben Bessell as the new Board representative from Austbrokers. Ben will be replacing Angie Zissis who will be stepping down from the NIBA Board after three and a half years of service on 20 April 2023.
Ben is the Chief Broking Officer at Austbrokers and is responsible for managing the broking networks and optimising the portfolio of businesses. He has been in the insurance market for over 25 years, having worked on the underwriting and broking sides of the industry.
Prior to joining Austbrokers in 2020, Ben was a member of the IAG and CGU Group Executive where he held several senior executive positions. He started working in the insurance industry with CE Heath in 1993 and is currently the Deputy President of ANZIIF. Ben sits on a number of Boards within the network, as well as being a member of the AUB Group Executive.
NIBA President Gary Okely said he is delighted to welcome Ben, while taking the opportunity to thank Angie for his significant contribution to NIBA and the NIBA Board through what has been a defining period in the Association’s history. Gary further added that he and the Board have enjoyed sharing Angie’s passion for the industry.
The Reserve Bank of Australia’s Financial Stability Review indicates that most households and businesses are well placed to manage the impact of higher interest rates and inflation.
IAG and Rhelm have collaborated to release their Planned Relocation report, highlighting how communities can adapt to natural disaster risk.
Western Australia, Victoria and South Australia are investing in programs aimed at strengthening the response and recovery from natural disasters.
Nick Hill, Director of Hillster Marketing, shares his top five tips to take advantage of social media in hitting your professional goals this year.