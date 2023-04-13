Planned Relocation report shines a spotlight on disaster risk planning

IAG and Rhelm have collaborated to release their Planned Relocation report, highlighting how communities can adapt to natural disaster risk.
General insurer IAG and natural hazards and resilience advisory firm Rhelm have delivered a joint new report aimed at helping governments and communities understand how planned relocation can protect people from natural disasters. The report looks at the enablers and barriers for planned relocation in Australia, the role of the community in decision making, and policy considerations that form part of delivering a Planned Relocation Scheme.
The analysis in Planned Relocation: Protecting Our Communities report demonstrates that communities across Australia must not only consider mitigation and adaption strategies when it comes to natural disaster risk, but also plan for relocation in scenarios where there is excessive risk to life and safety.
Key elements of the report
The report covers four key elements that are essential in developing and delivering a Planned Relocation Scheme. These elements are:
Types of Planned Relocation
While there are several different types of Planned Relocation, the report mainly considers two main types – Buy-Back and Community Relocation.
In a Buy-Back scheme, assistance is provided through an agency that agrees to purchase a property deemed to be at risk. Crucially, no support is provided for the individual or the community to relocate to an alternative location. An example of a Buy-Back scheme in practice includes the NSW Tweed River Voluntary Purchase Scheme for flood affected properties.
On the other hand, Community Relocation is aimed at removing the people from the area at risk and then resettling those people in an alternative location. This approach considers both – the relocation and resettling of people, which implies re-establishing lives and livelihoods post the physical movement of people. An example of this approach would be the Grantham Relocation Scheme after the 2011 floods.
Main recommendations of the report
The report outlines seven key recommendations. These are:
You can read the full report on the IAG website.