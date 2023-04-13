Planned Relocation report shines a spotlight on disaster risk planning

General insurer IAG and natural hazards and resilience advisory firm Rhelm have delivered a joint new report aimed at helping governments and communities understand how planned relocation can protect people from natural disasters. The report looks at the enablers and barriers for planned relocation in Australia, the role of the community in decision making, and policy considerations that form part of delivering a Planned Relocation Scheme.

The analysis in Planned Relocation: Protecting Our Communities report demonstrates that communities across Australia must not only consider mitigation and adaption strategies when it comes to natural disaster risk, but also plan for relocation in scenarios where there is excessive risk to life and safety.

Key elements of the report

The report covers four key elements that are essential in developing and delivering a Planned Relocation Scheme. These elements are:

Developing a Planned Relocation Framework – this framework outlines the types of Planned Relocation strategies and considerations that have been weighed in developing a scheme;

The role of the community – how the consultation with the community becomes a key factor in the development of a Planned Relocation Scheme;

Delivery of the Scheme – this includes things such as policy considerations, the particular timing with regards to the implementation of the Scheme, and how the Scheme is funded and managed and;

Conducting a Feasibility Assessment – the analysis is supported by a Feasibility Assessment of Planned Relocation using economic, risk to life and affordability indicators.

Types of Planned Relocation

While there are several different types of Planned Relocation, the report mainly considers two main types – Buy-Back and Community Relocation.

In a Buy-Back scheme, assistance is provided through an agency that agrees to purchase a property deemed to be at risk. Crucially, no support is provided for the individual or the community to relocate to an alternative location. An example of a Buy-Back scheme in practice includes the NSW Tweed River Voluntary Purchase Scheme for flood affected properties.

On the other hand, Community Relocation is aimed at removing the people from the area at risk and then resettling those people in an alternative location. This approach considers both – the relocation and resettling of people, which implies re-establishing lives and livelihoods post the physical movement of people. An example of this approach would be the Grantham Relocation Scheme after the 2011 floods.

Main recommendations of the report

The report outlines seven key recommendations. These are:

Develop a National Guidance for Planned Relocation, outlining key guiding principles and processes for the Australian context. Prioritise and fund integration support measures for relocated residents as part of Planned Relocation Schemes. Planned Relocation requires a coordinated and consultative approach across Federal, State and Local Governments. Responsible agencies should proactively identify high-risk areas and develop Community Adaptation Plans prior to a natural hazard event occurring. Federal and State/Territory Governments should formalise funding arrangements, to ensure Planned Relocation Schemes can be adequately funded on an ongoing basis. Establish legislative framework for accelerated approvals for Planned Relocation, including re-zoning, subdivision and development approvals. Review the outcomes of large-scale implementations of Planned Relocation to inform development and refinement of National Guidance.

You can read the full report on the IAG website.