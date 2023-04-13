State Governments boost disaster relief programs

State Governments across Australia have recognised the need to invest in disaster relief programs that can better prepare communities to mitigate and adapt to natural disaster risks. Western Australia (WA), Victoria (Vic) and South Australia (SA) are leading from the front, backing initiatives that can help build more resilient communities.

Western Australia pumps $38 million aimed at natural disaster recovery

WA has allocated $38.3 million in the State budget to fund the State’s largest dedicated disaster recovery team. The increased funding has come in the wake of increasingly frequent and severe natural disasters in WA over the past two years.

From this funding, $24.9 million will be used to enhance the ability of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) to provide support once a natural disaster strikes. The remaining $13.4 million will be used to fund a taskforce that will be set up to manage and support recovery in the Kimberley due to flooding caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie.

Victoria prioritises resettling of flood-affected residents from Greater Shepparton

The Victorian Government has put $4.6 million behind a new Homes at Homes program, targeted at getting Shepparton residents who were impacted by the floods back on their feet.

The program will be delivered by Emergency Recovery Victoria (ERV), with temporary units set up for up to 40 properties in the Greater Shepparton region. ERV CEO Mariela Diaz recognised the significance of what the Homes at Home program means for the flood-affected community.

“We know that following any disaster having a safe place to stay close to home is essential to recovery. Homes at Home will give people just that – safe accommodation on their own property – while their homes are repaired,” she said.

Homeowners whose primary residence was made uninhabitable due to the floods will be able to use the Homes at Home program. Efforts will be made to prioritise those who are uninsured for floods and are experiencing financial hardship, with a suitability assessment carried out for all who apply for the program.

South Australia goes full swing in River Murray flood clean up

Clean up efforts are underway along the River Murray and nearby areas post flooding, with more than 1,000 tons of refuse already collected. The flooding was one of the most significant natural disasters in SA’s history, impacting about 4,000 properties.

The Federal and State Governments are working together to ensure appropriate hardship and accommodation grants are available to impacted residents. Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt implored the community to stay resilient.

“The recovery and rebuilding effort is well underway, but we know that it takes time for communities to get back to normal,” he said.

Apart from extensive clean up efforts, structural assessments for property damage will be conducted, along with hazardous waste removal such as removing asbestos, at no cost to homeowners.

Homeowners can also opt to get their properties demolished if the damage is too severe, without incurring any extra cost.