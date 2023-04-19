What you need to know about icare’s changes to the Cost of Claims report process

Brokers now need to be aware of certain changes and enhancements icare has made to the Cost of Claims report process. According to icare, these changes will help in better protecting the privacy and confidentiality of its customers and align the Cost of Claims report process with SIRA’s requirements.

Requesting changes to icare’s monthly distribution list

From 18 April 2023, any Employer or Authorised Representative who would like to be added or removed from icare’s monthly distribution list, will need to complete a Distribution List Request Form.

Requests to be added or removed from the distribution list will not be accepted via email.

The new Request Form is in a writable PDF format with an email button which submits the completed form directly to wireporting@icare.nsw.gov.au. A current Letter of Appointment (LOA) must be provided.

This change to the process is only applicable to experience rated employers as small employers do not receive Cost of Claims reports.

Cost of Claims reports can soon be accessed only via Syncplicity

The monthly distribution process for icare’s automated Cost of Claims reports is also changing. Soon, all cost of claims reports will only be accessible via Syncplicity. Syncplicity is a safe, secure and encrypted platform that many people within the NSW workers compensation industry are already using to safely share confidential files.

Further updates on setting up a free Syncplicity Personal Account will soon be provided by icare. For those who already have a Syncplicity Personal Account, no action is needed.

For any questions or queries, please reach out to icare’s WI Reporting team via email at wireporting@icare.nsw.gov.au.