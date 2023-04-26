ASIC releases new report, urging more vigilance against scams

In a new report, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) highlighted what steps the major banks have taken to minimise financial scams, with learnings for the wider industry.
ASIC is calling for all financial institutions to improve their approaches to handling scams after new ASIC analysis revealed that scam losses for major bank customers exceeded $550m last financial year and impacted more than 31,700 customers.
In its latest report, ‘Scam Prevention, detection, and response by the four major banks’, ASIC has reviewed the scam prevention related activities that are being conducted by the four major Australian banks. The learnings from this report are applicable to the wider industry.
ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said, “combatting scams is a critical task for all of corporate Australia – financial institutions, telecommunication providers, digital platforms and other organisations need to work cohesively to stop scams at the source.”
An exponential rise in scams
The increase in scam activity over time has been driven by several structural factors. Two of these factors are the advances in technology that have improved a scammer’s ability to easily and cost-effectively target and contact scam victims; and the move towards digital financial services, which has made it quicker and easier to both send and receive scam payments.
These structural factors, along with consumers’ increased digital adoption and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, have amplified the importance of effective scam management by all entities across the broader scam ecosystem. This includes, among others, financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and digital platforms.
Scams are increasing in volume and sophistication, causing significant financial and other harm to Australian consumers, including the most vulnerable people in the community. Between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022, more than 31,700 customers of the four major banks collectively lost more than $558 million through scams. This was an increase of 49% in customers and 50% in financial losses compared to the previous 12-month period. During the same period, banks paid approximately $21 million in reimbursement and/or compensation payments to customers who fell victim to a scam.
Key findings of the report
Some of the key findings of the report are outlined below.
ASIC expects scam prevention, detection and response activities to continue to develop and improve with time. You can read the full report at the ASIC website.