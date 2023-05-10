The 2023-24 Federal Budget unveils funding for disaster preparedness

The Federal Government is investing in the improvement of communications systems employed during natural disasters to keep communities safer in times of distress, the 2023-24 Federal Budget papers show from last night.

In 2023–24, the Government will provide $200 million through the Disaster Ready Fund to support projects like levee upgrades, seawalls and bushfire risk reduction projects.

The Government will also invest in the upgrade of emergency warnings and alerts, as well as improved communication for first responders, aimed at better preparedness to respond to future natural disasters.

A new cell broadcast National Messaging System (NMS) will be rolled out, which will use state-of-the-art technology to significantly enhance how emergency messages are to be delivered. It will also improve how States and Territories issue alerts and warnings to mobile phones and devices during a crisis or emergency event, in near real time.

“The Government is investing in the NMS because emergency messages, alerts and warnings need to be delivered to the public in a timely, accurate and targeted manner, we need the most current technology to achieve this,” said the Hon Murray Watt, Minister for Emergency Management.

This new technology will also allow messages in English and a second language, to provide accurate, official information to multicultural communities, helping them to understand the risks and make appropriate decisions about their personal safety.

There is also a commitment of $10.1 million to establish a central Taskforce to drive the delivery of a Public Safety Mobile Broadband (PSMB) capability. This will support the coordination of responses across organisational and geographic boundaries, and enhance Australia’s ability to manage emergencies, hazards and threats.

“Our investments in emergency and public safety communications will help save lives, reduce the impact on communities, and ensure our emergency and public safety organisations are better able to respond to events like these,” said the Hon Michelle Rowland, Minister for Communications.

“These measures in the 2023-24 Federal Budget will improve our ability to respond to natural disasters or emergencies to keep Australians safe from harm.”

The PSMB was a key recommendation of the 2020 Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements. It is anticipated that the NMS will be designed, built and tested over the next 18 months, becoming operational by late 2024.

You can read the full 2023-24 Federal Budget documents at the Australian Government Budget website.