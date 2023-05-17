Fundraising lunch celebrating Robert Cooper’s life

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
The family of Robert Cooper, NIBA QPIB member and Director of Brisbane-based CPR Insurance Services, are organising a fundraising lunch celebrating his life. Robert sadly passed away earlier this year.
A strong NIBA supporter and a valued member of our broking community, Robert was passionate about giving back to the industry that had given him so much. He regularly donated his time and expertise over the years through the NIBA Mentoring Program. He was also the 2020 NIBA Broker of the Year Qld finalist.
The fundraiser in Robert’s honour will be held on Tuesday 18 July at the Prince Consort Hotel in Brisbane. All proceeds will go to the Leukaemia Foundation.
You can find out more details about the fundraiser and secure your booking here.
The Federal Government has prioritised disaster resilience initiatives to better combat the increasing frequency of natural disasters and keep Australian communities safe.
Insurance industry specialist John Trowbridge has released Phase 3 of his report on the strata insurance market.
Federal Treasurer the Hon Jim Chalmers delivered the Federal Budget last night. NIBA unpacks what the Budget papers mean for insurance brokers and the industry-at-large.
The Federal Government will invest in the rollout of a new National Messaging System (NMS) to keep communities safe during natural disasters, as outlined in the Federal Budget.