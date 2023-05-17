Membership
Fundraising lunch celebrating Robert Cooper’s life

A fundraising lunch is being held to honour the life of NIBA QPIB member Robert Cooper, with proceeds going to the Leukaemia Foundation.

Written on 17 May, 2023
Virat Nehru

The family of Robert Cooper, NIBA QPIB member and Director of Brisbane-based CPR Insurance Services, are organising a fundraising lunch celebrating his life. Robert sadly passed away earlier this year.  

A strong NIBA supporter and a valued member of our broking community, Robert was passionate about giving back to the industry that had given him so much. He regularly donated his time and expertise over the years through the NIBA Mentoring Program. He was also the 2020 NIBA Broker of the Year Qld finalist.  

The fundraiser in Robert’s honour will be held on Tuesday 18 July at the Prince Consort Hotel in Brisbane. All proceeds will go to the Leukaemia Foundation.  

You can find out more details about the fundraiser and secure your booking here.  

