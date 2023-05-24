2023 NIBA Convention: Be inspired to think differently 

It’s hard not to be inspired to think differently when you hear Dr Jordan Nguyen’s story.

As the Founder and CEO of Psykinetic, Jordan designs life-changing technologies to improve the independence and quality of life for people living with disability, in aged care and beyond.

Together with his team, Jordan has successfully created a mind-controlled wheelchair, numerous virtual and augmented reality applications, inclusive gaming, an instrument that enabled a friend with cerebral palsy to perform live music with her eye movements and blinks, and devices that make it possible to control household appliances or even drive cars using only the tiny electrical signals created from eye movements.

As well as creating and making some incredible ideas a reality, Jordan has also written A Human’s Guide to the Future and is an award-winning documentary maker and presenter.

In 2016, he collaborated with the Australian-based production company, The Feds, and the ABC Catalyst to create and present his first TV documentary, Becoming Superhuman, which went on to win many prestigious awards both locally and internationally.

His work is regularly featured in the media, and he has since gone on to present a second ABC Catalyst documentary, Meet The Avatars, exploring the impacts of virtual reality – including creating virtual interactive avatars to preserve memories of loved ones.

He was also named in the six Harper’s BAZAAR’s Visionary Men of 2019, has made the list of Australia’s Most Innovative Engineers by Engineers Australia’s Create magazine, was named twice in Onalytica’s Top 100 Global Influencers on Virtual Reality, travelled on a Think Inc tour with Steve Wozniak and won the Australian Computer Society’s (ACS) ‘ICT Professional of the Year’ Digital Disruptors’ Award.

