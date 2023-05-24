Recap: Vic YP Breakfast Seminar, NIBA Lunch Gala, and the NIBA / UAC Expo 2023

On Friday 19 May 2023, the Victorian broking community came together at the Crown Melbourne to network and celebrate their achievements over the past twelve months.
Last week, on Friday 19 May, the Victorian broking community came together at the Crown Melbourne to network and celebrate their achievements, including the announcement of the Vic/Tas winners of the Vero-sponsored 2023 Vic/Tas Young Broker of the Year and the QBE-sponsored 2023 Vic/Tas Broker of the Year 2023 award.
The day started with a breakfast seminar which featured an engaging panel discussion facilitated by the members of the Young Professionals Committee.
With the Australian economy and households tackling rising cost of living, the expert panel of speakers explored the impact of underinsurance and inflation in insurance placement and claims. The panel covered how insurance brokers can assist their clients with managing risks through surveys at the property, presenting to underwriters, how the risk is reviewed in underwriting, and managing underinsurance during the claims process.
Key lessons on assisting clients when it comes to the impact of inflation and underinsurance
1. The impact of inflation on underinsurance
The consensus is an asset is underinsured when it is insured only for 90% or less of its true value. The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) suggests that as of 2021, 83% of all property in Australia is underinsured.
When you take inflation into account, being underinsured poses challenges at claim time, slowing down claim settlements.
2. Is auto-indexation a valid solution for underinsurance?
Auto-indexation is challenging because it sets false expectations and a false sense of security for people. On the other hand, the counter-argument is that something is better than nothing. The underlying issue here is that people might not understand what the replacement of the property is to start with. If the base is wrong, indexing at any percent will not get you closer to the right result.
3. Advice for young brokers to successfully negotiate the best outcomes for their clients in the current environment when looking at a renewal or claim
For renewals, start out as early as possible in understanding your client’s business and establish a clear baseline. Engaging as early as you can is the best thing to do for renewals. With claims, if you can rely on resources such as a claims team, it’s wise to use them. Two heads can sometimes be better than one, especially in a technical area such as claims. Set expectations early. Don’t wait. Having open transparency and clear lines of communication is important.
4. Given high inflation, what management techniques and safeguards are insurers using to prevent claims costs from blowing out and what can brokers do to assist with this?
A lot of good work has been done over the last few years to shore up the supply lines. This is done in an effort to shorten the overarching life of claims and decrease the cost blowout. You can only shore up supply lines and control things as best as you can, but you need to accept that there will be things out of your control. From a broking perspective, you can in some cases help your clients in speeding up the process and cut down wait times. It’s about having that conversation with your client and convincing them about the outcome that’s best for them. As a broker, you can try to make your clients see the benefit in shortening the claim life, which in turn reduces claim costs.
Special thanks to our panellists:
Cillian Browne, Senior Loss Adjuster at McLarens
Marty Sadlier, Director, MCG Quantity Surveyors
Jeff Williams, Broker Claims Manager, Gallagher
Peter Hopkinson, Senior Property Underwriter, QBE
Congratulations to the Young Professionals Committee for putting on such an engaging panel session, especially Oliver Ward and Jasmin Gabrielli who facilitated the discussion on the day.
After the breakfast seminar, attendees headed to the NIBA / UAC Vic Underwriting Expo.
It was an extremely positive turnout, with 116 Exhibitors and a total of over 500 registered brokers who attended the Expo.
The much-anticipated NIBA Vic Gala Lunch took place in the Crown Aviary on the rooftop of Crown Melbourne.
The event opened with speeches from NIBA Vice-President Nick Cook and NIBA CEO Philip Kewin.
Winners of the QBE-sponsored 2023 Vic/Tas Broker of the Year Award and the Vero-sponsored 2023 Young Broker of the Year Award were announced at the Gala Lunch.
Olivia Hancock, from Marsh, claimed the Vero-sponsored 2023 Vic/Tas Young Broker of the Year Award.
The Vic/Tas Young Broker of the Year award recognises broking’s rising stars under the age of 35.
Zoran Romanovski, State Distribution Manager Vic/Tas, Vero, said: “Olivia’s passion for the industry really shone through the selection process. She is a true advocate for her clients and an inspiration for her peers through her work on the Victorian Young Professionals Committee.
“Olivia represents the very best of the broking profession, and Vero is delighted to provide ongoing support to all brokers like her across the country.”
Nick Hodges, from Marsh, claimed the QBE-sponsored 2023 Vic/Tas Broker of the Year Award.
The Vic/Tas Broker of the Year Award goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community, who has demonstrated excellence in broking practice and client advocacy.
The winner of the 2023 Vic/Tas Broker of the Year Award also receives the Graham ‘Bear’ Stevens Trophy. This trophy is in recognition of Graham Stevens’ significant contribution and dedication to NIBA and the broader broking profession.
Elliot Hill, Managing Director – Business, QBE Australia Pacific said: “On behalf of QBE, I’d like to congratulate Nick on winning this year’s Vic/Tas Broker of the Year award. Nick has shown strong commitment in providing reliable, trusted advice to his customers and community, and we commend him for his professionalism.”
NIBA CEO Philip Kewin congratulated the winners of the Vic/Tas awards, adding: “We wish Nick and Olivia the best of luck in the national awards, and we congratulate all the finalists who demonstrated a commitment to professionalism and ongoing improvement.
“We have outstanding talent in the broking profession and these awards are a fantastic opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of these outstanding individuals,” Kewin added.
The national QBE-sponsored 2023 Broker of the Year award and 2023 Vero-sponsored Young Broker of the Year award will be chosen from five region winners and announced in October.
The award ceremony was followed by an engaging keynote speech from Dr Dan Pronk, former war doctor and a leading medical expert on building resilience.
In 2007, Dr Pronk was first posted to his Army unit in Darwin as a Regimental Medical Officer, and then as a 5 RAR the year after. He continued to serve in the military until 2013, having been deployed on five occasions with the Army, once in Timor and the remainder in Afghanistan.
Inspired by his own experiences in the field, Dr Pronk has co-authored the best-selling book The Resilience Shield, alongside his brother Ben and fellow SAS veteran Tim Curtis. By sharing his own stories and exploring different strategies for boosting mental health, Dr Pronk has become an outspoken advocate for improving resilience.
Key lessons on what it takes to build resilience from Dr Dan Pronk
1. We are very good at adjusting to high stress environments
If you spend long periods of time in these chronic, high-stress environments, you recalibrate yourself and normalise that stress. You may not even realise that you’re under high levels of stress and how it’s impacting you because you have learnt to adjust and recalibrate.
2. Prolonged periods of stress impact our body in ways we don’t often see
When under prolonged stress, our body releases cortisol, which is a chronic stress hormone. It’s this hormone that keeps up revved up, it keeps us alert, it keeps us primed and ready to go. You don’t even know this change in your body is happening over many years and decades of being in high stress environments. But, being able to operate on high alert all the time is impossible. Operating this way leads to recurring periods of burnout.
3. There is no one agreed definition of resilience
There is a school of thought that considers resilience to be a post-event construct. According to this theory, you’re operating as per normal, then you have a stress event that puts you down, and resilience is what brings you back up to a good level of functioning. There’s another school of thought that considers resilience as a pre-event construct. According to this theory, resilience is something inherent to the person that allows them to endure stress without getting knocked off from the optimal level of functioning. The truth is, that resilience is probably a bit of both – “a better than expected outcome given the adversity faced”.
4. Resilience is dynamic
Resilience doesn’t stay the same throughout your life. It ebbs and flows. It’s not a static construct. Resilience requirements change throughout your life as well. What constitutes resilience for a school kid is different to a father of three children in his forties, and that’s different to a person close to retirement.
5. The cornerstone of resilience is your mind
Things like mindset, mindfulness and meditation are all techniques and strategies that help build your resilience. Concepts like gratitude, optimism and internal focus of control are extremely important and sometimes, we can be dismissive of these tools and strategies. But they can be effective.
6. Sleep, diet and exercise are extremely important
Your sleep habits, diet and exercise routine are also a contributing factor to building resilience. Sleep, diet and exercise and often the first three things that get unregulated when you’re stressed.
7. You can build resilience in one area and apply it in another area
Resilience can be adapted to suit different facets of your life. The mind and body are interdependent. What is happening in the mind affects the body and vice-versa. You need to invest in a holistic sense of building resilience that considers both your body and mind and not focus on one over the other.