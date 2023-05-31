Membership
2023 NIBA Convention: Super Early Bird offer closes in 6 days

NIBA is offering a member-only super early bird ticket for only $990, which saves $380 on a standard registration. 

Written on 31 May, 2023
Virat Nehru

Taking place from 8 -10 October at The Star on the Gold Coast, this year’s NIBA Convention is a must visit for brokers across the country as the industry gets ready to ‘think differently’ about the challenges it faces, and the many opportunities head.  

Super early bird tickets close on 5 June 2023 

NIBA is offering a member-only super early bird ticket for only $990, which saves $380 on a standard registration.  

Group Discount  

Book your team of eight or more now, and reduce your registration costs by an additional $49.50 per person. That’s $940.50 per delegate. Offer ends on 5 June 2023.


Book your tickets, accommodation and flights early 

The Gold Coast can be a popular destination to visit in October, so it’s best to book early to secure your tickets and flights and accommodation as well. 

Also benefit from fantastic rates on a range of hotels at or within a short walking distance to The Star. 

Register now on the 2023 NIBA Convention website,www.2023nibaconvention.com.au 

 

Amy Cai
