Membership
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

APRA releases its quarterly general insurance performance statistics

APRA has released its quarterly general insurance performance statistics for the March quarter, with key insights to take note for the industry.

Written on 31 May, 2023
Virat Nehru

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its quarterly general insurance performance statistics for the March 2023 quarter.

The quarterly general insurance performance statistics publication provides industry aggregate summaries of financial performance, financial position, capital adequacy and key ratios. This also includes detailed statistics at a class-of-business level, a breakdown of operating income and expenses, and more granular solvency information.

The industry reported a net profit after tax of $3.7 billion and a return on net assets of 12%. This was mainly due to increases in underwriting result and investment income. Higher premiums across most classes of business drove the increase in the underwriting result. The rise in bond yields through the year drove the overall increase in investment income. Gross incurred claims remained relatively stable with an increase in long tail claims expenses being offset by a reduction in short tail claims expenses.

The prescribed capital amount (PCA) coverage ratio for the industry increased from 1.69x on 31 March 2022 to 1.75x on 31 March 2023.

 

Key performance statistics for the general insurance industry in the year ending 31 March:

  March 2022 ($bn) March 2023 ($bn) Change (annual)
Gross earned premium $58.9 $64.4 9.4%
Gross claims expense $44.6 $45.0 1.0%
Underwriting result $4.7 $5.3 12.4%
Investment income -$0.9 $2.0
Net profit after tax $1.3 $3.7 195.0%

 

 

Key ratios for the general insurance industry:

March 2022 March 2023 Change (annual)
Net loss ratio 65% 66% 1 percentage point
Return on net assets 4.3% 12% 7.7 percentage points
Prescribed capital amount coverage ratio  

1.69x

  

1.75x

  

0.06x

 

 

You can read the full results of the general insurance statistics from the March quarter at APRA’s website.

Related Articles

News
/
31 May, 2023
Newcastle hailstorm declared a Significant Event

The Insurance Council of Australia has declared the hailstorm that impacted the Hunter and Central Coast regions of NSW on Friday 26 May as a Significant Event.

Virat Nehru
News
/
31 May, 2023
Tasmania’s 2023-24 State Budget prioritises funding for emergency services

As part of its 2023-24 Budget, the Tasmanian Government will invest $10 million to boost the state’s TFES Capital Program.

Virat Nehru
News
/
24 May, 2023
Recap: Vic YP Breakfast Seminar, NIBA Lunch Gala, and the NIBA / UAC Expo 2023

On Friday 19 May 2023, the Victorian broking community came together at the Crown Melbourne to network and celebrate their achievements over the past twelve months.

Virat Nehru
News
/
24 May, 2023
2023 NIBA Convention: Be inspired to think differently 

Dr Jordan Nguyen will deliver an inspiring opening address about how thinking differently has enabled him to develop life changing technologies to improve the quality of people’s lives. 

Virat Nehru