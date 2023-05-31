Newcastle hailstorm declared a Significant Event

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
The ICA has implemented its Significant Event protocols after a severe hailstorm devastated the Hunter and Central Coast regions of NSW last Friday afternoon, 26 May.
This means that ICA’s preliminary catastrophe processes have been activated, assisting the ICA and insurers to assess the insurance impact of the hailstorm.
As per a Significant Event declaration:
So far, insurers have received 7,552 claims relating to the hailstorm, with 6,021 of those for damage to motor vehicles.
“The insurance industry has made this Significant Event declaration to activate services and support for affected motorists, homeowners and businesses and reassure them that their insurer is there to help,” said Andrew Hall, CEO, Insurance Council of Australia.
“It’s too early to understand the full extent of the damage in affected areas and to estimate the insurance damage bill, however we know that most of the damage has been to motor vehicles.”
The ICA advises any impacted customers to contact their insurer as soon as possible to commence the claims process, even if they are not aware of the full extent of the damage.
As part of its 2023-24 Budget, the Tasmanian Government will invest $10 million to boost the state’s TFES Capital Program.
APRA has released its quarterly general insurance performance statistics for the March quarter, with key insights to take note for the industry.
On Friday 19 May 2023, the Victorian broking community came together at the Crown Melbourne to network and celebrate their achievements over the past twelve months.
Dr Jordan Nguyen will deliver an inspiring opening address about how thinking differently has enabled him to develop life changing technologies to improve the quality of people’s lives.