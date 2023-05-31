Membership
Newcastle hailstorm declared a Significant Event

The Insurance Council of Australia has declared the hailstorm that impacted the Hunter and Central Coast regions of NSW on Friday 26 May as a Significant Event.

Written on 31 May, 2023
Virat Nehru

The ICA has implemented its Significant Event protocols after a severe hailstorm devastated the Hunter and Central Coast regions of NSW last Friday afternoon, 26 May.

This means that ICA’s preliminary catastrophe processes have been activated, assisting the ICA and insurers to assess the insurance impact of the hailstorm.

As per a Significant Event declaration:

  • The ICA commences its claims data collection, analysis, and reporting processes in consultation with members
  • ICA representatives will continue to work with government and agencies to understand impacts on the community and ensure affected residents receive assistance.

So far, insurers have received 7,552 claims relating to the hailstorm, with 6,021 of those for damage to motor vehicles.

“The insurance industry has made this Significant Event declaration to activate services and support for affected motorists, homeowners and businesses and reassure them that their insurer is there to help,” said Andrew Hall, CEO, Insurance Council of Australia.

“It’s too early to understand the full extent of the damage in affected areas and to estimate the insurance damage bill, however we know that most of the damage has been to motor vehicles.”

The ICA advises any impacted customers to contact their insurer as soon as possible to commence the claims process, even if they are not aware of the full extent of the damage.

