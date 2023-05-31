Tasmania’s 2023-24 State Budget prioritises funding for emergency services

The Tasmanian Government has prioritised investment into the state’s fire and emergency services, with the aim of improving disaster resilience for the future.

Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management, Felix Ellis, said the state will invest $10 million to boost the TFES Capital Program. This investment has been set aside as part of the 2023-24 State Budget.

“The $10 million budgeted for the TFES Capital Program will assist in upgrading facilities and appliances across the Tasmania Fire Service and State Emergency Service state-wide so that our volunteers are comfortable and safe,” said Minister Ellis.

Disaster preparedness has been a key priority for the current State Government.

“Since forming Government, we have invested more than $185 million in additional funding into our fire and emergency services in new initiatives, programs and infrastructure,” Minister Ellis said.

“This includes $124.4 million into our fuel reduction program, $11.5 million into the new Sorell Emergency Services Hub, $6.5 million into a state-of-the-art Emergency Management Centre, $4 million into our volunteer grants program, $2.4 million for a Volunteer Strategy and Support Unit, $18.8 million for flood and storm hazards, and much more to resource our emergency services and keep Tasmanians safe.”

Also announced in the 2023-24 Tasmanian Budget is a further $2.2 million for the Kentish and Latrobe Flood Mitigation works, taking the total investment to $9.3 million for this initiative.