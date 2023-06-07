2023 NIBA Convention: An uplifting address that will motivate you to think differently

The closing session of the 2023 NIBA Convention will be brought to you by Gus Balbontin – someone who has created a career, or more accurately, a life, by thinking very differently.

Born and bred in wild Patagonia, Gus Balbontin never allowed his small town and humble beginnings to get in the way of his dreams.

At 17, he had arrived in Australia and by the age of 22, he had dropped out of uni, hitchhiked to South America, set up his first business and landed his dream job at Lonely Planet.

Fast forward just a few more years, and he was leading the company globally, working with businesses such as Google X, Nokia and Amazon on the latest technology, creative cultures and high-performing teams.

However, his yearning for more saw him move on from corporate life, so he hung up his boots as the Executive Director and CTO of Lonely Planet and moved back to his entrepreneurial roots, becoming an investor, founder and mentor across the start-up ecosystem in Melbourne.

He loves sharing stories that make an impact on people’s lives and businesses, and over the last three years, he has presented to audiences thousands across regional Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

His session will leave you inspired – his simplicity disarms you, his energy infects you, and his counterintuitive way of looking at the world will motivate you to do things differently.

And, from the Convention’s closing session, what more could you possibly want?

Early bird tickets close on 17 July 2023

Book before 17 July to secure your member-only early bird discount for only $1140, which saves you $230 on a standard registration.

Group bookings are available

Book your team of eight or more now and reduce your registration costs by an additional $57.00 per person. That’s $1,083.00 per delegate.

Also benefit from fantastic rates on a range of hotels at or within a short walking distance to The Star.

Further information is available on the 2023 NIBA Convention website, www.2023nibaconvention.com.au