Queensland’s Household Resilience Program receives funding boost

More Queenslanders will be eligible for assistance to make their homes stronger and safer thanks to a funding boost to a popular program helping to protect low-income homeowners in cyclone-prone coastal communities.

The Household Resilience Program, first launched by the Qld Government in 2018, has already assisted over 4,300 vulnerable households to strengthen homes built before 1984, to better withstand extreme weather.

The program also has a proven record of success in lowering insurance premiums with the most recent data reported from homeowners showing approved works achieved an average reduction of 10.3 per cent. Now, thanks to a new $20 million funding boost from the Federal Government, the program will be extended by up to three years.

It is expected the new funding will enable resilience works for up to 1,100 more homes.

Federal Treasurer, Hon Jim Chalmers, highlighted that the new injection of funding will aid some of the most vulnerable communities in Queensland.

“Building more resilient homes is the key to building stronger communities in north Queensland,” he said.

“This boost will help more people to put protections in place to limit the damage when storm season rolls around.”

Low-income Queenslanders who own older homes within 50km of the coast from Bundaberg north to the Northern Territory border are encouraged to consider applying while funding is still available.

This is the first funding announcement from the Federal Government’s new Disaster Ready Fund.

For more information on the Household Resilience Program, please visit www.qld.gov.au/strongerhome