Applications for the 2023 NIBA Mentoring Program open Monday

The NIBA Mentoring Program caters to young professionals in the general insurance industry, offering them a platform to grow and excel. Applications for the 2023 program will open on Monday 19 June.

The program empowers young professionals to enhance their industry knowledge, establish clear development objectives, and reach new heights of achievement by engaging in dynamic mentoring partnerships with experienced industry leaders.

Thanks to our sponsors, we can offer this program at no cost, enabling us to continue supporting the growth and development of young professionals in our industry.

Spanning over 12 weeks, the program offers a range of learning and development opportunities. Participants will engage in three interactive face-to-face group workshops, benefit from two insightful webinars, and participate in seven dedicated mentee/mentor sessions.

As a new addition, the 2023 program will introduce an alumni program, providing participants with ongoing opportunities for connection and engagement after the 12-week program concludes.

The 2023 program will run from August to October in NSW, Vic, Qld, WA and SA.

We invite applications to apply to become a mentor or a mentee to participate in the program.

Who can be a mentor?

NIBA mentors have a broad range of life and work experiences and display a strong understanding of industry issues. It is vital that mentors are committed to the personal and professional development of their mentee and are prepared to be involved in all aspects of the program. Mentors are required to abide by the NIBA Mentoring Code of Practice at all times.

Who can be a mentee?

NIBA identifies mentees as young professionals already working within the industry. For the mentoring process to succeed, mentees must:

Take responsibility for their own learning and development

Be open to different perspectives

Take on the challenges and tasks set as part of the program

Be able to accept appropriate feedback and coaching.

For more information, please visit the NIBA Mentoring Program page.