Membership
Professional Development
Media Hub
Convention & Events
Policy & Advocacy
About
Become a member

Vale Simon Alexander Tait

We are sad to share news that Simon Tait, past NIBA NSW Committee member, has passed away.

Written on 14 June, 2023
Virat Nehru

Past NIBA NSW Committee member, Simon Tait, has sadly passed away.  

Simon was part of the NIBA NSW Committee from 2007-09 and was a passionate supporter of the broking profession.  

Originally from Adelaide, he came to NSW and had strong connections and was well-known in the bloodstock industry.  

He was also an enthusiastic polo player. He retired from the industry in 2014.  

He is survived by his wife and family.  

Related Articles

News
/
14 June, 2023
Government releases response to the Quality of Advice Review Final Report

Yesterday, the Government released its initial response to the Quality of Advice Final Report, which was submitted in December 2022.

Virat Nehru
News
/
14 June, 2023
2023 NIBA Convention: Patrick Tiernan, Chief of Markets, Lloyd’s of London

NIBA is excited to reveal that one of the guest speakers at the NIBA Convention will be Patrick Tiernan, Chief of Markets at Lloyd’s of London.

Virat Nehru
News
/
14 June, 2023
Applications for the 2023 NIBA Mentoring Program open Monday

Applications for this year’s NIBA Mentoring Program will open on Monday 19 June.

Virat Nehru
News
/
7 June, 2023
2023 NIBA Convention: An uplifting address that will motivate you to think differently

Gus Balbontin will share how he has created a career and a life by thinking differently in his motivational closing address at the 2023 NIBA Convention.

Virat Nehru