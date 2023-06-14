Vale Simon Alexander Tait

NIBA membership is open to all those with a career in the insurance risk industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
Search the latest news, updates and announcements, or explore the advertising opportunities NIBA offers.
Peruse forthcoming events, register for NIBA's Summit or access on-demand webinars from anywhere in Australia.
NIBA stages a variety of educational and social events across Australia for the entire insurance community.
October will see the 2023 NIBA Convention take place at The Star on Queensland’s Gold Coast.
Since 1982 NIBA has been a driving force for change in the Australian insurance broking industry.
NIBA sets out to develop and promote high standards of professional practice for insurance brokers in Australia.
A recognised and accomplished group represent the NIBA Board. Their commitment to representing the broking profession is unwavering.
This dedicated and experienced team shares the vision and values of the Association and its members.
NIBA's weekly e-newsletter, Broker Buzz, is packed with the latest industry and product news, regulatory updates, forthcoming events and seminars.
Past NIBA NSW Committee member, Simon Tait, has sadly passed away.
Simon was part of the NIBA NSW Committee from 2007-09 and was a passionate supporter of the broking profession.
Originally from Adelaide, he came to NSW and had strong connections and was well-known in the bloodstock industry.
He was also an enthusiastic polo player. He retired from the industry in 2014.
He is survived by his wife and family.
Yesterday, the Government released its initial response to the Quality of Advice Final Report, which was submitted in December 2022.
NIBA is excited to reveal that one of the guest speakers at the NIBA Convention will be Patrick Tiernan, Chief of Markets at Lloyd’s of London.
Applications for this year’s NIBA Mentoring Program will open on Monday 19 June.
Gus Balbontin will share how he has created a career and a life by thinking differently in his motivational closing address at the 2023 NIBA Convention.