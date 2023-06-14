Vale Simon Alexander Tait

Past NIBA NSW Committee member, Simon Tait, has sadly passed away.

Simon was part of the NIBA NSW Committee from 2007-09 and was a passionate supporter of the broking profession.

Originally from Adelaide, he came to NSW and had strong connections and was well-known in the bloodstock industry.

He was also an enthusiastic polo player. He retired from the industry in 2014.

He is survived by his wife and family.