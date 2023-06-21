Insurance broking leaders step up to raise awareness for homelessness

Every night, more than 122,000 Australians are out on the streets because they don’t have a home to go back to. The Vinnies CEO Sleepout is back again this year, calling on leaders from across industries to help raise awareness for people at risk of homelessness.

This Thursday 22 June, business leaders from across industries, communities and government will come together to brave one night out in the cold – in this chilly winter – to raise funds for Vinnies’ homelessness services.

The Sleepout is bringing together industry leaders – some who will be braving the cold for the first time while others who are returning veterans – for this noble cause. Leaders from the insurance broking profession have also put their hand up to join the Sleepout and support the cause.

Tim Wedlock, Managing Director, AEI Insurance Broking Group and NIBA Board Director is doing the Sleepout for the very first time.

“This will be my first Vinnies CEO sleepout,” he said.

“I am very excited as it’s something I have been wanting to do for a while. I am doing it as part of Team Chubb. Like myself, we have a few ‘newbies’ looking forward to making a difference.”

Mr Wedlock shared that he was looking forward to this being a learning opportunity and understanding more about the struggles that some people have gone through in their lives.

“My motivation has been driven by a personal desire to participate and support the cause for our homeless,” he said.

“People get up and talk about the struggles of homelessness and for me, doing this for the first time, it’s also about learning more about those struggles.”

Mr Wedlock credited Robert B. Kelly AM, Founder, MD and CEO of Steadfast Group Limited, as his inspiration to join the Sleepout and support this cause.

“I believe a lot of my inspiration has come from Robert Kelly and the support he has provided in getting more of our insurance CEOs involved over the years,” he said.

“He has been a wonderful ambassador.”

While Mr Wedlock is a self-confessed ‘newbie’ participating in his first Sleepout, there are other insurance leaders who are returning veterans.

Rob Viney, MD of Broker Succession Planning and NIBA member for more than three decades, is returning for his third Sleepout this year. He shared why this cause of raising awareness around homelessness is close to his heart.

“Part of what we do as insurance brokers is making sure that people are not homeless,” he said.

“We [insurance brokers] try to make sure that people have a roof over their heads.”

He is looking forward to joining the Sleepout as part of a team and appreciates the sense of camaraderie that comes with a group of people who band together in supporting a noble cause.

“I will cuddle up with the Secon Transport (Considine) Team in 2023 whom I know through the Marcellin Old Collegians Footy Club,” he said.

“The Considine Boys are veterans of the CEO Sleepout.”

Like Mr Wedlock, Mr Viney acknowledges the role of Mr Robert Kelly AM as an inspiration to support this cause and get involved in the Sleepout.

“Robert Kelly is who inspired me,” he said.

“His [Mr Kelly’s] grandfather was homeless and now Robert is the CEO of an ASX-listed company. It’s a remarkable story.”

It will be the sixth year of participating in the Sleepout for Robert B. Kelly AM. He is joined by Nigel Fitzgerald, Steadfast Chief Operating Officer.

“When I was young, I watched my grandfather battle alcoholism and homelessness for much of his life. He is never far from my thoughts when I participate,” said Mr Kelly.

“I’m grateful for every CEO that dedicates their time and resources to such a worthy cause.”

Mr Fitzgerald, who is doing his fourth sleepout, says every donation makes a difference.

“For some families, it could be the difference between keeping the power on or battling the cold this winter,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

“You never think twice about spending a night outside when the stakes are that high. This is a devastating reality for many people, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help in some small way.”

You can find out more about the Vinnies CEO Sleepout here.

To contribute to Mr Wedlock’s Sleepout fundraiser, visit here.

To contribute to Mr Kelly’s Sleepout fundraiser, visit here.

To contribute to Mr Fitzgerald’s Sleepout fundraiser, visit here.

To contribute to Mr Viney’s Sleepout fundraiser, visit here.