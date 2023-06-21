Queensland’s flood-prone areas get more homes under buy-back scheme

An additional purchase of 300 homes was announced this week, as part of a Voluntary Home Buy-Back Scheme, to help homeowners who have been severely affected by floods in Queensland.

The additional homes will be delivered through the Resilient Homes Fund.

To date, 370 offers have been accepted for voluntary home buy-back, out of the 473 offers which have been presented to homeowners.

There have been 238 sale contracts already settled, allowing the impacted residents to move on with their lives without the risk of future flooding.

While applications for the Voluntary Home Buy-Back program are closed, impacted homeowners can still apply for the Resilient Retrofit or Home Raising programs until 30 July 2023, as part of the Resilient Homes Fund.

Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt acknowledged that the increase of homes in the buy-back scheme was because more homeowners needed help and support.

“Original estimates for the program predicted just over 500 homes would be identified for purchase, and now more than 800 will be able to be bought back,” he said.

“These additional homes will be purchased through efficiencies identified in the existing disaster funding allocation.”

More than 6,200 homeowners have now registered for the Resilient Homes Fund. Queenslanders whose homes were damaged by flooding in 2021-22 can still register to be considered for Resilient Retrofit or Home Raising.

You can find more information about the Resilient Homes Fund on the Queensland Government website.