SIRA releases details of escalation points relevant for brokers and employers

The recent icare premium filing has led to an increase in queries and complaints. As a response to this increase, the State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA) has released details regarding several escalation points and more information about how SIRA handles complaints that would be particularly relevant for brokers and employers.
SIRA’s Feedback and Complaints Group provides help when it’s needed, across all three schemes that SIRA regulates: Workers, Home Building, and CTP Motor Accidents compensation.
The Group is split into three streams:
Inbound and Early Resolution (ER)
In this phase staff answer customer enquires, record scheme and service feedback, and triage complaints. Staff have 20 business days to resolve complaints to the satisfaction of the customer.
Complex Resolution (CR)
Complaints assessed as being complex, or unable to be resolved via Early Resolution, are referred to this phase. Staff have 90 business days to make inquires and resolve complaints to either the customer’s or SIRA’s satisfaction.
Reviews and Ministerial
Customers have the right to seek an independent review of a complaint decision, where SIRA has decided to take no further action (in the ER phase) or to end an inquiry process (in the CR phase). We also assess and respond to Ministerial representations, referrals and requests for advice that require customer contact.
Feedback and Insights
The Group has an overarching responsibility for referring feedback to other areas of SIRA for consideration, sharing insights on customer sentiment, and identifying emerging trends or issues.
SIRA’s Feedback and Complaints Group can be contacted via multiple channels, including phone, online, email or other correspondence.
For more information on complaints handling, contact SIRA on their website, or by phone on 131050 or via email at customercare@sira.nsw.gov.au.