The 2023-24 South Australia State Budget prioritises funding for flood response and emergency services

The South Australian State Government has highlighted funding for disaster preparedness as one of its major priorities, the 2023-24 state budget papers show.

There is $142.8 million in flood recovery allocated for disaster resilience and to build capabilities for emergency services. Some of the major callouts include:

Emergency accommodation and travel assistance

Emergency accommodation for those displaced from their homes by the floods without alternative arrangements, includes booking short-term accommodation. Payments of $300 for those on lower incomes to assist with the cost of travelling longer distances during the flood.

Housing re-establishment grants

Up to $20,000 for lower income households to assist with flood damage repairs and the replacement of essential items.

Small business recovery and industry support grants

Up to $50,000 to assist small businesses to meet clean-up and reinstatement costs and up to $10,000 for small businesses to support them during the flood.

Tax relief

This will be available to residents and businesses damaged by the flood in several forms.

Stamp duty relief for those purchasing a replacement for a flood damaged home or destroyed vehicle

Emergency services levy relief for flood destroyed vehicles

Land tax relief for business properties and long-term residential rentals that are substantially damaged or destroyed.

Legal assistance

A pool of $250,000 to help those affected by the flood with a range of legal issues including insurance, tenancies, employment and hardship matters.

Flood barrier reserve

The 2023-24 budget will also provide $1.3 million over four years to establish a strategic flood barrier reserve such as DefenCell which was used in South Australia for the first time during the River Murray flood event earlier this year.

Funding for emergency services

The budget includes a significant investment into aerial firefighting for South Australia, with an additional $26.7 million over four years to enhance the Country Fire Service’s aerial firefighting fleet.

These funds will support the addition of up to nine aircraft to significantly enhance the State’s aerial firefighting capability to combat the risk of bushfire.

South Australia Treasurer Stephen Mulligan acknowledged the vital of emergency service workers in keeping the community safe.

“When lives or properties are at risk, we turn to our emergency services for help. They need and deserve the best, and they will be receiving a significant investment to help protect South Australian communities,” he said.