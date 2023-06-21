The 2023-24 South Australia State Budget prioritises funding for flood response and emergency services

The SA State Government has allocated $142.8 million in its budget for flood relief and recovery projects and boosting emergency services.
The South Australian State Government has highlighted funding for disaster preparedness as one of its major priorities, the 2023-24 state budget papers show.
There is $142.8 million in flood recovery allocated for disaster resilience and to build capabilities for emergency services. Some of the major callouts include:
Emergency accommodation and travel assistance
Emergency accommodation for those displaced from their homes by the floods without alternative arrangements, includes booking short-term accommodation. Payments of $300 for those on lower incomes to assist with the cost of travelling longer distances during the flood.
Housing re-establishment grants
Up to $20,000 for lower income households to assist with flood damage repairs and the replacement of essential items.
Small business recovery and industry support grants
Up to $50,000 to assist small businesses to meet clean-up and reinstatement costs and up to $10,000 for small businesses to support them during the flood.
Tax relief
This will be available to residents and businesses damaged by the flood in several forms.
Legal assistance
A pool of $250,000 to help those affected by the flood with a range of legal issues including insurance, tenancies, employment and hardship matters.
Flood barrier reserve
The 2023-24 budget will also provide $1.3 million over four years to establish a strategic flood barrier reserve such as DefenCell which was used in South Australia for the first time during the River Murray flood event earlier this year.
Funding for emergency services
The budget includes a significant investment into aerial firefighting for South Australia, with an additional $26.7 million over four years to enhance the Country Fire Service’s aerial firefighting fleet.
These funds will support the addition of up to nine aircraft to significantly enhance the State’s aerial firefighting capability to combat the risk of bushfire.
South Australia Treasurer Stephen Mulligan acknowledged the vital of emergency service workers in keeping the community safe.
“When lives or properties are at risk, we turn to our emergency services for help. They need and deserve the best, and they will be receiving a significant investment to help protect South Australian communities,” he said.