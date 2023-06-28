Chatting about the NIBA Mentoring Program with past mentors and mentees

The NIBA Mentoring Program brings together seasoned industry leaders and young professionals for 12 weeks of professional support and development.

NIBA spoke with previous mentee Jessica Potter, Account Executive, DKG Insurance Brokers, and mentor Ingrid Ibbotson, Regional Manager, Blue Zebra Insurance, about their experience of taking part in the program.

MENTEE

JESSICA POTTER

Account Executive, DKG Insurance Brokers

What made you decide to take part in the NIBA Mentoring Program?

I wanted to develop myself professionally and saw the NIBA Mentoring Program as a great opportunity to do so. I also thought it would be fantastic to discuss my goals with a mentor to have a better sense of direction.

My manager also said the program was extremely valuable for anyone relatively new to the industry who wanted to learn more. She recommended that I give it a go, so I decided to sign up.

What has your experience in the NIBA Mentoring Program

been like?

I think NIBA was very good at matching together mentors and mentees, as Ingrid and I were a great fit! We met up once a week for coffee every Thursday. Each week we would tackle a goal or topic I’ve picked, and she would share her extensive experience and knowledge. Her advice and guidance have helped me make decisions with more confidence. She has also introduced me to her network, which I am grateful for.

The program was 12 weeks in total. Even though the program is over, our relationship continues, and I know I will carry her guidance and advice throughout my career.

Along the way, it was also very enjoyable to meet the other mentees who are at a similar stage in their careers. The program has influenced me to become even more passionate about the insurance industry.

MENTOR

INGRID IBBOTSON

Regional Manager, Blue Zebra Insurance

What made you decide to take part in the NIBA Mentoring Program?

I decided that I wanted to take part in the NIBA Mentoring Program as there have been so many people that have helped me over the years and I wanted to give something back to the industry that has given me so much.

What has your experience in the NIBA Mentoring Program been like?

I’ve been lucky to have some great mentees who are relatively new to the industry and excited to learn as much as they can. We often take some of the simple things for granted when training new staff and they may be unsure about things that we just assume everybody knows, such as what all the acronyms stand for i.e. ROE, LR, GWP, etc.

I love that our discussions are a safe place where the mentees can ask questions with no judgement and are encouraged to work out what they like and are good at, which helps to give them more confidence.

It has been such a pleasure to meet and have the opportunity to work with my newest mentee, Jessica Potter. Jess is a breath of fresh air and I am really excited to see what she does with her career. The dedication and excitement that the next generation in insurance are bringing to the industry is very refreshing and having the opportunity to support people like Jess through the NIBA Mentoring Program is a great privilege. I am also lucky enough to continue to support Jess and other previous mentees into their futures and enjoy being able to encourage and help them find their happiest work life.

Have you also personally benefited from being a mentor in the NIBA Mentoring Program?

I’ve learned a lot about myself and the NIBA Mentoring Program has made me stop and think about how I, too, do things and approach different situations.

I have a great job at Blue Zebra Insurance and the program has made me realise what I love about the work that I do. It’s not just the role you have that makes a job good or bad but the company, culture and people and when it’s good (like it is at Blue Zebra) then it makes you want to get up and do the best job that you can each day.

The 2023 NIBA Mentoring Program will run from August to October. Applications to be a mentor or a mentee close on Friday, 14 July. For more information, please visit the NIBA Mentoring Program page.