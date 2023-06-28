Membership
Insurance broking leaders raise money for people at risk of homelessness

Insurance broking leaders led the charge in raising money for this year’s Vinnies CEO Sleepout.

Written on 28 June, 2023
Virat Nehru

Last Thursday, almost 1,500 CEOs around Australia, including leaders from the insurance broking profession, took part in the annual Vinnies CEO Sleepout. 

The money raised will go towards services provided by Vinnies to help people who are at risk of homelessness.  

Steadfast Managing Director and CEO Robert Kelly helped raise more than $137,000 for the noble cause, putting him into overall number-one place on the nationwide CEO Sleepout Leaderboard. 

In Sydney, Kelly’s overnight effort was shared by a cohort of about 10 insurance executives, including Steadfast COO Nigel Fitzgerald. With about 200 others, this group of insurance professionals spent the night at White Bay Cruise Terminal in Rozelle. 

Some of the other insurance leaders who braved the cold in Sydney, raising funds for the cause were: 

Tim Wedlock (NIBA Board Director and MD of AEI Insurance Broking Group), Peter Kelaher (President, Australia & NZ, Chubb Insurance), Mark Elphick (CEO, Scott & Broad Brokers), Raj Nanra (CEO, SLE Insurance), Shaun Standfield (Managing Director, Insurance Advisernet Australia & NZ), Lloyd Beltran (Head of Independent Brokers, Chubb Insurance), Scott Leney (Head of Risk Management, Asia & Pacific, Marsh) & Demetra Day (Head of Distribution, Australia & NZ, Chubb Insurance). 

Left to right; 

Peter Kelaher (Chubb Insurance), Mark Elphick (Scott & Broad Brokers), Raj Nanra (SLE Insurance), Tim Wedlock (AEI Insurance Brokers), Robert Kelly (Steadfast), Shaun Standfield (IAA Group), Lloyd Beltran (Chubb Insurance), Scott Leney (Marsh) & Demetra Day (Chubb Insurance). 

