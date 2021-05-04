SIRA consultation on injury insurance for gig economy workers

The NSW State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA) has commenced a consultation on injury insurance arrangements for gig economy food delivery riders.

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) CEO, Dallas Booth has confirmed that NIBA will be making a submission to this consultation, he said, “I am interested to know the views of insurance brokers who have clients that work in this area and invite them to get in touch with their thoughts. The gig economy is here to stay and workers compensation discussions must be had to protect all workers in Australia.”

There is currently a lack of clarity about whether riders delivering food for platforms such as Uber Eats, Menulog, Doordash, HungryPanda and Deliveroo are covered under existing NSW workers compensation laws. While some delivery riders are covered by CTP or other insurance if they are injured or killed at work, other riders may not be.

A SIRA discussion paper sets out a range of options to improve injury insurance for these riders and the regulator is seeking broad community and industry feedback on the merits and considerations associated with the options.

The input gathered through the consultation process will be critical to inform SIRA’s advice to the NSW Government. There is no preferred option and SIRA will consider all suggestions, including those not canvassed in the discussion paper.

The options outlined in the discussion paper are:

1. Maintain the status quo with increased education and awareness about existing personal injury and income protections.

2. Require gig platforms to provide personal injury insurance for their food delivery riders.

3. Establish a scheme to provide a personal injury insurance safety net for food delivery riders.

4. Establish a scheme to provide personal injury insurance to food delivery riders modelled on motor accidents (CTP) scheme benefits.

5. Establish a scheme to provide personal injury insurance for food delivery riders modelled on workers compensation protections.

6. Extend the existing workers compensation scheme to cover food delivery riders by deeming food delivery riders as ‘workers’ for the purposes of workers compensation legislation.

Learn more about the consultation and have your say now.

Submissions are due by 5.00 pm on Friday 28 May 2021.